After Imad, Mohammad Amir also hangs his boots

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Following the retirement of all-rounder Imad Wasim, Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir has also announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

Just a day earlier, Imad Wasim had announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Both players had represented Pakistan for the final time during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Expressing his thoughts on his retirement, Mohammad Amir stated that it was an honor to represent Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

He acknowledged that it was a tough decision but felt that it was the right time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation and help elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights.

