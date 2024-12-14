ATC discharges 38 suspects arrested in D-Chowk protest cases

Judge Abul Hasnat sends 50 other PTI supporters on judicial remand

Personnel from Banigala, Shahzad Town, Tarnol and I-9 police stations have sought physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Saturday released 38 persons arrested in connection with PTI’s last month D-Chowk protest and sent 50 others to jail, denying the police’s request for their physical remand.

On November 13, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan given a “do or die” “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the return of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment.

The police rounded up more than 1,400 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and supporters in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a subsequent crackdown as it registered over a dozen cases against the party leaders and workers.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today for 56 suspects who were presented in court after their identification parade was completed.

Personnel from the Banigala, Shahzad Town, Tarnol and I-9 police stations appeared in court and requested a 20-day physical remand for the suspects which was opposed by defence lawyer counsel Ansar Kayani, arguing that the police had arrested the suspects from their homes prior to the protest.

“They don’t want to recover anything from the suspects. The police have only completed their numbers,” Kayani said.

Rejecting the police request, the judge sent 50 individuals on judicial remand and discharged six others after getting their handcuffs taken off, ordering the police to not rearrest them.

Last night, ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain discharged the 36 suspects arrested in the cases registered at the two police stations – the I-9 and Margalla police stations.

The police produced the suspects in the ATC, requesting the court for a 30-day physical remand for the suspects. The police told the judge that the suspects were arrested on Nov 25, however, no identification parade was carried out.

At this, by defence lawyer counsel Ansar Kayani said: “Their identification parade has not been completed and the police are asking for a remand,” adding that the police had even detained labourers from their homes to “complete their numbers”.

Consequently, the judge directed the police to discharge the suspects arrested in the cases registered at the two police stations, directing the police to take of their handcuffs.

“If the police arrest them again then I will put them [police] in handcuffs,” the judge said.

Yesterday, an Islamabad ATC granted bail to three teenagers arrested in a case registered by the Secretariat police station pertaining to the protest.

The youngsters, aged 14, 16, and 17.5 years, were released on bonds of Rs10,000 each. The court expressed its displeasure with the police for failing to produce necessary records in a timely manner.