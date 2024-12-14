NATIONAL

President hosting secret meetings to make Bilawal PM: Barrister Saif

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif claimed on Saturday that “secret meetings” were being held in the President House to oust Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and bring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the new PM.

In a statement, the adviser said both father and son (President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal) were making all the necessary efforts for premiership of the latter, adding that the president was on a secret mission to see his son as the PM.

“Zardari should make his son the PM through fair means instead of stealing the mandate given by the people to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Both Sharifs and Zardaris are enjoying the power through a stolen mandate,” he added.

He reiterated that Zardari should keep it in mind that the PTI would continue its struggle to restore its mandate.

