Late night cabinet’s meeting rescheduled as consensus ‘reached’ on 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Following numerous meetings, rigorous efforts and hectic politicking on Saturday, the treasury and the opposition parties claimed to have reached a consensus as Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced the federal cabinet will hold another sitting at 2:30pm today to review and approve the final draft of ‘much-touted’ 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“In today’s session of the federal cabinet, we presented draft approved by special committee,” said the law minister while addressing a press conference at Parliament House along with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar late Saturday night.

It is to be noted that the federal cabinet meeting saw multiple delays which was initially scheduled to begin early Saturday. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet was held which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, IPP’s Awn Chaudhry and leaders of the allied parties.

Azam Tarar informed that the cabinet members were briefed over the changes in the proposed draft.

He went on to say that the federal cabinet would give a go-ahead to the final draft after making modifications recommended by the special committee — which comprises the treasury and the opposition lawmakers.

The federal minister announced that the next cabinet session will be held at 2:30pm today (Sunday) while Senate’s session is scheduled for 3pm.

If approved by the federal cabinet, the draft will likely be tabled in both houses of parliament scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat notified that today’s session will be held at 6pm.

The National Assembly session rescheduled for 9pm also began shortly after the Senate session only to be adjourned till 11.30am today (Sunday).

According to a statement by the NA on its X account, yesterday’s session of the lower house of the parliament was adjourned till 3pm today. The Constitutional package is not part of the NA agenda, which was shared on X.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq later changed the time for the assembly session to 7pm from 3pm. It was again later changed for the third time to 9:30pm.

The NA session began around 11:50pm. It was shortly after adjourned for 11:30am on Sunday by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

On the other hand, the Senate session, chaired by deputy chairman Syedal Khan Nasar, kicked off on late Saturday night but it was adjourned for half an hour till 12.30 am.

The Senate session, initially set to resume at 12:30pm, was delayed to 3pm, then to 6:30pm and then for a fourth time to 8pm, according to notifications issued by its secretariat.

Bilawal calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan People’s Party leaders Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting.

PPP, JUI-F reach ‘100% consensus’: Bilawal

Earlier, after holding back-to-back meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that his party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief have reached a 100% consensus on the proposed constitutional amendment.

Talking to journalist following his fresh meeting with JUI-F chief, Bilawal said that he was in consistent contact with the latter on the matter related to constitutional amendment.

“We have reached consensus over legislation on judicial reforms.”

The PPP chairman said that he wished Maulana Fazl to table the 26th constitution amendment bill in parliament as “the draft is the same as Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted”.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader expressed hope that the JUI-F could convince PTI to vote for the constitution amendment bill.

Referring to PTI’s past “political behaviour”, Bilawal said: “PTI should prove that it is a political party.”

“Politics is the name of seeking consensus and reconciliation,” the PPP chairman advised the PTI.

He was of the view that PTI should have introduced judicial reforms during its tenure instead of him and added that that the government should not table the constitutional amendment bill in parliament.

To another query, the PPP chairman said: “Both the parties [PPP and JUI-F] have agreed on constitutional reforms. The joint draft was authored by the JUI-F chief.”

At the same time, Bilawal lauded the PML-N-led federal government for showing patience over the matter.

For his part, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri confirmed that both parties have agreed on a joint draft of the constitutional package and lauded Bilawal’s efforts in this regard.

Responding to a question, he said: “We are waiting for PTI’s delegation [to discuss the draft].”

All political forces, including PML-N and PTI, will soon agree on the judicial reforms, he hoped.

Bilawal, PTI leaders hold back-to-back meetings with JUI-F chief

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP-M chief Sardari Akhtari Mengal and a delegation of senior PTI leaders held back-to-back meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Saturday with focus on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Bilawal who also held in-depth talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman last night arrived at the JUI chief’s residence soon after the PTI leaders left.

Before coming to JUI chief’s residence, a PPP delegation led by Bilawal held consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on the prevailing political situation in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab also participated in the meeting.

The PTI leaders, who met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Saturday, said they could not take any decision on the proposed 26th constitutional amendments unless they met with the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Members of the party’s delegation told the JUI-F chief that this morning they kept waiting outside the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi for hours, but were not allowed inside to meet their leader.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Ali Zafar and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Hamid Raza were those who met with Maulana Fazl.

Political leaders from PPP and PML-N, in their bid to develop a consensus among political parties on the amendments, have been visiting Maulana Fazl’s home for the last few days almost every day in order to enlist his support ahead of the passage of these amendments by both Houses of the parliament.

The government has allowed five leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to meet the former prime minister and the party’s founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, so that they could discuss with him the proposed 26th constitutional amendments.

Mengal refuses to support constitutional amendments

Meanwhile, Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal alleged that two of his party’s senators have been abducted along with their families, saying he will not support constitutional amendments currently being discussed in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media outside Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad, Mengal expressed outrage over the government’s handling of the situation, questioning why the constitutional changes were being rushed without public transparency.

Mengal further claimed that the family of a female senator had been held hostage to force her attendance at a luncheon with the Prime Minister.

“Is this what respect for the vote looks like?” he asked, adding that it is unacceptable for members of parliament and their families to be subjected to threats and intimidation.

The BNP leader vowed not to participate in any talks on the amendments until his missing senators are safely returned.

He criticised the secrecy surrounding the proposed changes, calling it an attack on democracy and questioning the role of external forces in the matter.

Mengal has stated that his party will consult with the opposition alliance regarding the amendments, maintaining that no constitutional change should be forced under duress.

Constitutional amendments: PTI delegation visits Fazl again

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation has once again visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to continue discussions on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The PTI delegation, led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, included prominent figures such as Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar. They were also joined by Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

During these talks, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on the ongoing constitutional reforms.

The series of meetings comes as consultations intensify, with other political leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also holding separate discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the matter.

Yesterday, Barrister Gohar stated that a consensus has been nearly reached with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and a final announcement will be made after consultations with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar explained that PTI held a meeting with its allies, including the JUI-F chief, to discuss the constitutional amendments.

He stated that there was a strong possibility of reaching an agreement during the previous talks, and Friday’s meeting further solidified that understanding.

“We are still in talks. Once we finalise our position, we will seek Imran Khan’s instructions. Today, we will request a meeting with him, and we aim to meet him tomorrow. Based on his directives, we will announce our final stance,” Barrister Gohar said.

‘Seven PTI lawmakers abducted ahead of crucial vote’

Furthermore, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan claimed that seven members of his party have been abducted.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at the Parliament House on Saturday, Ayub stated, “I was in communication with Barrister Gohar on the phone when the connection was lost, and we have not been able to reconnect since. We are currently consulting with our colleagues on this matter.”

When asked about casting a vote in favour of the constitutional amendment, Ayub responded, “I have just come straight from the village to parliament. I met Sher Afzal Marwat here and didn’t recognise him at first because his health has significantly deteriorated.”

He added, “We are in consultations with our colleagues. The decision is to engage with JUI-F. We are trying to trace our parliamentary party members to continue discussions with JUI-F.”

Ayub expressed concern over the government’s actions, stating, “We are observing what the government will do here because seven of our members have been abducted, and cases have been filed against all of us.”

Meanwhile, Sher Afzal Marwat, while speaking to the media, remarked, “This is a constitutional amendment of such historical significance that no one is aware of it, while half of the National Assembly members are fake.”

“The Supreme Court has paved the way for something that should not happen in any civilised society,” he added.

Marwat noted that due to party directives, only a limited number of members will attend the meetings.

“If they proceed with this constitutional amendment, they will push the country towards complete lawlessness. We must come out with all our strength to dismantle this system.”