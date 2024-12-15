Achakzai urges PTI to delay civil disobedience movement

PkMAP chief emphasises importance of dialogue with govt to resolve country’s pressing issues

Stresses talks should focus on clear roadmap, saying successful talks should lead to polls within four months

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone its planned civil disobedience movement, emphasizing the importance of negotiation with the government to resolve the country’s pressing issues.

“If problems can be resolved through dialogue, there’s nothing better than that. However, if talks fail, the movement will have to proceed,” said Achakzai, also president of the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

Achakzai stressed that discussions should focus on a clear roadmap for when the government will step down.

He further proposed that successful negotiations should lead to elections within four months, saying he would visit Peshawar on Sunday (tomorrow) at PTI’s invitation to offer prayers for the martyrs of Kurram and D-Chowk protest.

The PTI has threatened to launch a civil disobedience movement, if the government does not engage in serious negotiations, a move that drew ire of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who termed it an “enmity with Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif challenged the former ruling party to stand firm on its newly-announced civil disobedience movement after failed attempts to “attack” the capital.

Later, in a bid to create an “atmosphere of reconciliation” and defuse prevailing political tensions in the country amid PTI’s civil disobedience threat, the former ruling party and the government reportedly agreed to use parliamentary forum for negotiation.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Friday revealed that the government has not yet received a formal message from PTI on initiating the process of dialogue despite the rival party’s claims of having formed a negotiations committee.

On the other hand, senior PTI leader Qaiser also clarified on Friday that his party was not engaged in any talks with the government, dismissing reports suggesting that dialogue might have kickstarted.