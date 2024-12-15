Prince Andrew Receives Support From ‘Unexpected’ Quarters As He Faces Backlash Over Latest Blunder

Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny over his ties to a Chinese businessman deemed a security risk by the UK government, following which, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has revealed she is supporting her ex-husband.

The businessman, referred to as “H6,” reportedly visited several royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle. Documents obtained by The Times show that H6 was invited to Prince Andrew’s birthday party in 2020 and was described as a “close confidant” of the Duke of York.

In response to the revelations, Prince Andrew’s office stated: “Nothing of a sensitive nature was ever discussed.”

Sarah Ferguson reflects on caring for Andrew

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sarah Ferguson, who still resides with Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge, likened supporting him now to caring for her father in the past. “I became a carer for Dad. I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now,” she said.

Despite the controversies surrounding the prince, Ferguson reaffirmed her unwavering loyalty: “I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 per cent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.”

Ferguson’s ongoing support

The Duchess of York emphasized her commitment to supporting Andrew as the father of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who frequently visit him at the Royal Lodge. “I won’t let him down,” she said, reflecting on their enduring connection since their marriage in 1986.

She also opened up about their relationship’s origins, sharing that she first met Andrew at age 12 and reconnected in 1985 when Princess Diana invited her to Ascot. Six months later, the couple became engaged.

Close ties with the royal family

Ferguson also expressed gratitude for her close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately called “Mumma.” She revealed that she felt a deep sense of duty toward the Queen and wished she could have done more to support her.

The Duchess remains in contact with senior royals and values her relationships within the family, highlighting her respect for their roles.

Despite the ongoing challenges faced by Prince Andrew, Ferguson’s unwavering support has provided stability during this turbulent time. “Love conquers all,” she said, emphasizing her enduring dedication to her former husband and the royal family.