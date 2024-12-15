The Role of Educational Institutions in Preventing Genocide in Palestine

Education has been a very significant factor in raising awareness and has been perceived as a predominant tool to prevent dehumanization, conflicts, and violence. At the same time, emphasizes more on peacemaking and raising awareness. Educational institutions play a crucial role in shaping young minds and inducing critical thinking. Promotion of human rights, advocating for peacemaking and coexistence. Educational institutions hold the power to make or break the young generations through the way the information they pass down to the youth. Incorporation of human rights education into school and university programs can empower students to understand their rights, and their identity as citizens and recognize transgression. History plays a very vital role in this as well because if the identity of Palestinians is erased and isn’t documented properly, they’ll lose their identity and their culture. Preservation and proper documentation of Palestinian identity and cultural heritage should be the foremost duty of educational institutions. For Palestinians, this includes recording the history of displacement, structural racism, and violations of international law. Teaching about past acts of barbarity- whether the Cambodian genocide, Masalit massacres, or Bosnian genocide- creates a global frame for understanding how genocide develops and the importance of early intervention. The prime duty of educational institutions is to raise awareness, educate children on this topic, and most importantly explain the importance and the impact of boycotting Israeli-funded companies and products. Investing in education allows society to tackle the historical racism and biases that fuel violence and oppression.

Laiba Ahmed Khan

karachi