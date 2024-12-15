Asad, Abubakar clinch titles at Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills and Abubakar Khalil of Cresent School clinched the boys’ singles U-18 and U-16 titles respectively in the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded in grand fashion at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

In the boys’ U-18 final, young tennis sensation Asad Zaman showcased exceptional skill and dominance and defeated Yafat Nadeem with an emphatic 8-3 victory. Asad expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO, Mr. Tariq Zaman, for his all-out support in shaping his blossoming tennis career. He expressed hope that this steadfast encouragement would continue, enabling him to achieve his dream of representing Pakistan on the international stage and bringing global accolades to the country.

Asad also extended sincere thanks to his mentor and coach, Rashid Malik, for his relentless guidance and dedication in honing his skills and elevating his game. He credited his coach’s efforts for his success in clinching numerous national titles and setting the foundation for a promising future in tennis.

In another enthrilling encounter, Abubakar Khalil of Crescent School outclassed Abdullah Pirzada, securing the boys’ U-16 title with a commanding 6-2 win. Abubakar Khalil’s sister Khadija Khalil (Crescent School) exhibited exceptional skills, overpowering Shahnoor Umer with a resounding 6-1 victory and clinched the girls’ U-12 title.

In the boys’ U-14 final, Muhammad Muaz (Fatima Group) triumphed over Muhammad Huzaima 6-3 while the boys’ U-14 doubles title was cliamed by duo of Muhammad Ayan and Muhammad Muaz, who defeated Muhammad Huzaima and Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-1. The boys’ U-12 title was also earned by Muhammad Ayan (Fatima Group), who edged past Muhammad Muaz in a nail-biting tie-breaker 7-6. The boys/girls U-10 was won by Muhammad Ayan, who continued his winning streak by defeating Muhammad Ibraheem Gill 6-3.

The event concluded with a vibrant prize distribution ceremony graced by Ms. Ambreen Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills as the chief guest. She, along with Noor Zaman Athar, PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, and Col (R) Asif Dar, distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners-up. The ceremony was attended by the players, their families, and tennis enthusiasts, marking a memorable end to the championship.