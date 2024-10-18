Liam Payne’s last post with son Bear resurfaces after sudden demise

Liam Payne’s heart touching last post with son Bear is circulating on social media after the singer’s accidental death.

The singer who died after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was reportedly working on getting his “life together” to be a role model to seven-year-old son Bear Grey.

The former One Direction star welcomed his son Bear with then-girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March 2017 before the couple called it quits the next year.

Cheryl and Liam had since continued to amicably co-parent their child, keeping him out of the public eye.

As a source told OK! Magazine, “We don’t see a lot of Bear on Liam’s social media but I think he wants to prove to Cheryl that he’s getting his life together.”

Earlier this year, the Familiar singer shared a rare glimpse into his life as a father when he walked across a Billboard advertising his new music, along with Bear.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram and wrote, “I want to be on a billboard one day daddy,” in the caption of the sweet photo.

The last post of father-son duo resurfaced in the light of the recent demise of the popstar.

Fans shared their deepest condolences with the young child. One wrote, “So very sorry and sad for little Bear, seven is no age to lose your Daddy.”

While others added, “I’m heartbroken for bear,” and “This is so hard and sad to read now a very young boy left without a father.”

Another noted, “looking back at this —its just so sad. Rest well, Liam.”

At his only child’s birth in March 2017, the former One Direction member declared “incredible happiness,” sharing how Cheryl had “really made his dreams come true.”