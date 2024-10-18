Entertainment

Liam Payne reveals ‘shocking’ truth about how One Direction ‘cursed’ his life

By Agencies

Liam Payne reportedly ‘smashed laptop to ground’ after reading a cryptic email just minutes before his death.

The former One Direction singer, who fell to his death from his hotel’s third-floor balcony in Argentina, spoke to a woman staying in the same hotel in Buenos Aires ahead of his death.

The same woman, named as Rebecca by several media outlets, reported the late singer’s ‘disturbing and weird’ behavior as he smashed his laptop after going through a triggering email.

The 28-year-old had a surprise 30-minute encounter with Liam prior to his death.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Rebecca said that there was something strange about him.

Recounting an instance from Wednesday, she said, “I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.

She further went on to explain how she and her friends instantly recognized him but were surprised by his unexpected reaction.

“When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: ‘Yes, I’m Liam!’ really drawing it out, and then said ‘All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle’.”

Rebecca said the One Direction alum returned to the lobby ten minutes later and began reading emails in public view.

Reacting to an email that ‘obviously upset him,’ he bashed the computer and said, “’f**k this s**t mate!”

After she went over to check if he was doing fine, Liam grunted in response to her concern with “I used to be in a boyband. That’s why I’m so f**ked up’.”

Previous article
Liam Payne’s last post with son Bear resurfaces after sudden demise
Next article
Rawalpindi police arrest hundreds of students during demonstrations
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Noman and Sajid lead Pakistan to victory over England in Multan...

MULTAN: It had been a long wait for Pakistan, but the conclusion was swift. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan teamed up once more to...

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple

Omar Abdullah’s cabinet calls for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Prince Harry hustling for the public: ‘He’s been spurred’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.