Kate Middleton, Donald Trump Top Google’s Most-Searched List for 2024

Donald Trump and Princess Kate Middleton were the most Googled individuals of 2024, according to Google’s Year in Search report. Trump, the U.S. president-elect, secured the top spot globally, while the Princess of Wales ranked second. Both faced life-altering events this year, capturing global attention.

Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an incident that many believe boosted his support. The dramatic moment, where Trump raised his fist while bleeding from the ear after being shot by a sniper, became one of the year’s defining images. Following the event, phrases like “Trump assassination attempt” surged on Google, cementing his place atop the search trends.

Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis in March marked another pivotal moment of 2024. After undergoing abdominal surgery, she announced she would receive preventative chemotherapy. The news, which followed months of public speculation about her absence, made headlines worldwide. In September, Kate revealed she had completed her treatment and was focusing on staying cancer-free. Google searches related to her health, such as “what cancer does Kate Middleton have” and “Kate Middleton health update,” dominated trends after her announcement.

The global top five list also included Vice President Kamala Harris, boxer Imane Khelif, and outgoing President Joe Biden.

For Kate, this year represented resilience and recovery, while Trump’s improbable political comeback—marked by his victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris despite impeachment and criminal convictions—highlighted his continued ability to dominate headlines.

As the Princess of Wales and the U.S. president-elect navigated challenging personal and public journeys, their stories resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, making them 2024’s most searched personalities.