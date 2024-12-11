Entertainment

King Charles Moves Nation To Tears With Meaningful Gesture

By Agencies

King Charles performed a key royal duty before beginning the celebrations of Christmas.

On Tuesday, the monarch honoured the country’s public servants who died in the line of duty by presenting them with the first Elizabeth Emblems at Windsor Castle.

As per GB, the King paid tribute to “38 former public servants who lost their lives between 1948 and 2019” in an emotional ceremony.

The late heroes honoured included “24 police officers, 12 firefighters, a nursing officer and a diplomat.”

The report shared that the “monarch carefully reviewed each case before the ceremony, ensuring he was aware of their personal stories.”

It is important to note that King Charles’ appearance came a few days before the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released a Christmas Card featuring the King and Queen Camilla.

The statement alongside the photo reads, “Christmas is coming…Their Majesties are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, taken by @milliepilkingtonphotography in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace in April 2024.”

