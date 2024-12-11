Entertainment

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about King Charles rivalry

By Agencies

Prince Harry has seemingly opened up about father-son rivalry in his new Netflix documentary Polo amid the never-ending feud with King Charles and the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are the executive producers of the sports-based series.

Express reported that Harry was seen conversing with Argentine professional polo player Adolfo Cambiaso about “competing against his 18-year-old son and rising star, Poroto.”

In one of the clips from the newly released documentary, Harry said to Adolfo, “You’ve created something special. He’s doing amazing things.”

In response, he replied, “We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love.”

The former working royal asked, “Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?”

Adolfo stated, “It’s difficult. And worse when you lose.” Harry revealed his feelings by saying, “You’re proud, but also angry,” when competing against your loved ones.

Harry’s emotional comments came after his father once again excluded him from the royal family’s Christmas festivities in Sandringham.

As per the recent reports, the Montecito couple did not receive any invitation from the monarch to spend the festival with the key royal figures.

