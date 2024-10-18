Rawalpindi police arrest hundreds of students during demonstrations

RAWALPINDI: Authorities have arrested more than 380 students participating in protests in Rawalpindi and filed cases against over 1,500 unidentified individuals, it was reported on Friday.

The demonstrations erupted on Thursday as students rallied against the alleged rape of a college girl in Lahore. The protesters, numbering in the hundreds, violated Section 144, disrupted state affairs, and caused damage to property, including setting vehicles ablaze and hurling stones at police vans.

According to the First Information Reports (FIRs), the protesters injured several police officers and engaged in violent acts, including forcibly entering a hostel, where they vandalized property and attacked vehicles.

In response to the escalating violence, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds and successfully evacuated teachers and staff trapped inside the besieged building.

The cases have been registered at various police stations, including Airport, Gujjar Khan, Saddar (Wah), Morgah, and Naseerabad. To manage the situation, authorities have partially closed the road from Murree Road to Faizabad, using containers as barriers.

The protests are part of a larger wave of unrest in the province, sparked by rape allegations that have circulated widely on social media, leading to demonstrations in multiple cities over the past few days. On Tuesday, violent protests in Lahore resulted in injuries to over two dozen individuals, including four police officers.

In response to the turmoil, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemned the spread of misinformation and announced a crackdown on those perpetuating fake news related to the alleged rape.

Additionally, authorities in Punjab ordered all educational institutions to close on Friday, impacting around 26 million children and adult learners in the province. The police and provincial government have noted that no victim has come forward, attributing the unrest to misinformation online.

To further control the situation, the provincial interior department has prohibited gatherings on Friday and Saturday.