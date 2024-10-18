Jennifer Lopez plots ‘revenge’ on Ben Affleck after messy divorce

After a tumultuous year, Jennifer Lopez is poised to make a stunning comeback in 2025, driven by her determination to overcome her highly publicised heartbreak.

The Atlas star’s second chance at love with Ben Affleck ended in divorce, filing on their 2-year wedding anniversary.

A source close to the On the Floor hitmaker revealed to Daily Mail that she’s “planning a major comeback” to show the world she’s unstoppable.

“She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise.”

Lopez’s resurgence includes reviving her cancelled This Is Me…Live! tour as a Greatest Hits tour in summer 2025. She’s also eyeing an Oscar campaign for her performance in Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, after being snubbed for Hustlers.

Besides touring and film promotions, the singer-actor is focused on her business ventures, Delola & JLo Beauty. Her upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, also produced by Affleck and Damon, showcases her multifaceted talent.

Lopez’s drive is fueled by her desire to prove herself. The source emphasised her determination: “She wants to show Ben and the world that she’s still on top,” as she intends to take “success is the best revenge” to a whole new level.