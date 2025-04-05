Entertainment

King Charles Gets Caught Up In Prince Andrew’s Spying Controversy Amid Health Crisis

King Charles has responded after his name was linked to a spy scandal involving his brother, Prince Andrew.

Recent court documents, made public by royal expert Matt Wilkinson, reveal that Prince Andrew’s advisor, Dominic Hampshire, claims that he and the duke were secretly brought into Windsor Castle for two meetings with the King. These meetings allegedly involved discussions surrounding potential dealings with Chinese national Yang Tengbo.

Hampshire, who serves as a senior adviser to Prince Andrew, provided the witness statement during an immigration tribunal. In the statement, he suggested that King Charles was aware of an investment fund connected to Tengbo. Hampshire’s statement reads: “I had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss the Duke’s future opportunities in a way acceptable to His Majesty.”

Further details in the document suggest that the Eurasia Fund and Aidan Heavey were topics of conversation during the meetings. Hampshire also noted that the discussions were conducted with great caution, ensuring no media attention at Windsor Castle. He stated, “Despite less media interest in the Duke, we took all precautions to ensure we were not seen entering or leaving Windsor.”

In response to these serious claims, a spokesperson for King Charles firmly denied any involvement with the alleged activities. The spokesperson clarified, “While His Majesty did meet with The Duke and his adviser to hear initial proposals for independent funding, the individual known as H6 was never mentioned at any time during these discussions.”

This statement follows mounting speculation over the nature of Prince Andrew’s dealings and their potential impact on the royal family.

