Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Over Golden Globes Nominations: ‘Overwhelmed’

By Agencies

Selena Gomez recently shared her excitement after bagging a career milestone at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The 32-year-old singer and actress received two major nominations for the 82nd Academy Awards ceremony, which is set to take place in Beverly Hills on January 5th, 2025.

Reportedly, Selena has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Musical or Comedy for her outstanding role in Only Murders in the Building.

Additionally, she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez.

In a conversation with People magazine at the 2024 Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles, Selena expressed her gratitude for her career achievements.

“I’m overwhelmed, very, very honoured and grateful. I can’t wait to see what happens,”

Moreover, Selena opened up about the isolation which comes being part of the film industry. The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star added, “I know firsthand how isolating this industry can feel at times, but moments like this, being in rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women remind me that I’m not alone, and we aren’t alone.”

She further spoke about her working experience with her Emilia Pérez co-stars, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, emphasising the sisterhood they developed from the start.

It is worth noticing that Selena portrayed a character named Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, while she played Mabel Mora in the drama series Only Murders in the Building. 

Agencies
Agencies

