KP CM dares opponents to topple govt constitutionally as PTI reaffirms unity

Today’s meeting a clear message to those attempting to create rift within our ranks: ‘Your efforts are futile’: Gandapur

PTI stands as one, no force can divide us; every decision will follow Imran Khan’s command: Gohar

Salman Raja says this is a battle for rights, dignity, Juniad says PTI leaders united in loyalty to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership unequivocally declared that the party’s leadership and entire cadre stand united like an iron wall despite all adversities, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to securing the immediate release of unlawfully incarcerated PTI leaders, including its patron-in-chief Imran Khan.

They vowed that the party would leave no stone unturned to thwart any conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the only constitutionally elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), emphasizing that no amount of pressure would shake their unity or deter their mission.

“تحریک انصاف کے مشترکہ پارلیمانی اجلاس میں مخصوص نشستوں کے فیصلے، تحریک اسیران جیل کے خط اور عمران خان کے حکم پر تحریک چلانے پر غور کیا گیا۔ ہم سب عمران خان کی قیادت میں متحد ہیں۔ انشاءاللہ تحریک کا اعلان اور لائحہ عمل جلد عوام کے سامنے آ جائے گا۔” بیرسٹر گوہر علی خان pic.twitter.com/Al4lXFpfTA — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 2, 2025

Speaking at a press conference flanked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Central Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Central Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, and PTI KP President Junaid Akbar, along with other senior party leaders, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed that PTI firmly stood united under the unwavering leadership of its founder, Imran Khan. “Today’s parliamentary meeting reaffirmed our collective resolve and sent a clear message of unity and strength to our supporters and opponents alike,” he added. He stated that there were no internal rifts within our ranks—‘we are one team, committed to the vision of Imran Khan and the democratic mandate given by the people.’

🔴 LIVE | Imran Khan Announces Massive Tehreek After 10th Muharram | PTI’s Leadership Important Press Conference https://t.co/kkO21Ntn1P — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 2, 2025

Gohar said that they reviewed the recent letter from PTI’s unlawfully detained leaders pertaining to the dialogue with the government threadbare. “Our founder has always advocated for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue, not political optics,” he added.

Gohar remarked that PTI has consistently opted for peaceful, democratic solutions from day one, and any engagement would be initiated only on the clear instructions of Imran Khan. “We reject the unconstitutional and politically motivated actions that led to the snatching of our seats, the filing of baseless references against our MNAs, and the denial of meetings on crucial budget discussions in KP, Sindh, Punjab, and at the federal level,” the PTI chairman maintained. He went on to say that these actions reflected a targeted attempt to silence the largest political party in Pakistan. “Let it be known—we will not retreat come what may. We will defend the KP government at all costs. Anyone attempting a no-confidence motion should first secure the numbers,” he vowed.

He said that the PTI founder’s orders would determine our future course of action, including any protest movement. “We are fully prepared and will act without delay when directed. We owe our positions to the votes cast for Imran Khan, and we will not abandon our responsibilities. Our goal remains unchanged: the immediate release of our leader and the restoration of democratic rights,” the PTI chairman added. Gohar said that despite all odds, they stood firm, resolute, and ready to fight for justice, constitutional supremacy, and the will of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated that PTI remained unshakably united under the leadership of its founder, Imran Khan. He said that today’s meeting of the party leadership in Islamabad was a powerful display of consensus and solidarity, sending a clear message to those attempting to create rifts within our ranks: ‘Your efforts are futile, as PTI stands as one, and no force can divide us.’

“Let me state unequivocally: anyone thinking of toppling the KP government through constitutional maneuvering is living in a fool’s paradise. I challenge such individuals—if you succeed, I will quit politics,” he challenged. CM KP emphasized that PTI’s government in KP held a full and legitimate constitutional mandate from the people, and no amount of political engineering or coercive tactics can alter that reality—except through unconstitutional means.

Gandapur reiterated, “The authority of this government belongs solely to the PTI founder. Whenever he decides, the government can be dissolved. But let me remind everyone—you cannot overthrow us constitutionally.”

He recalled that PTI’s mandate was stolen, its reserved seats handed to others, and their MNAs targeted with baseless references. “I myself was arrested before May 9 and pressured repeatedly to give a statement against my leader, Imran Khan,” he added.

CM KP stated that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was nothing short of an attack on Pakistan’s judiciary—a stain on democracy—adding, “Until we return to power and reverse this injustice, the judiciary will remain in chains.”

Gandapur said that denying a meeting with their leader on critical matters like the KP budget was part of a broader conspiracy, but they had stood firm. “Our government has reintroduced the Sehat Card program and presented a tax-free budget with a Rs. 250 billion surplus. We will defend our province, our people, and our party with all our strength,” he vowed.

“Let me be clear: this fight is not just for PTI—it’s for Pakistan’s democratic future. We will not rest until Imran Khan is free, the constitution is upheld, and justice is restored,” Gandapur added.

On the occasion, Salman Raja called February 8 a historic day when the people of Pakistan came out in unprecedented numbers to exercise their democratic right. “This is not a political war — it is a fight for fundamental rights and human dignity,” he stated.

Raja stressed that the struggle being waged is for the people of Pakistan, whose voices have been consistently ignored. “We are being told to forget the past and move on, but we cannot overlook decades of injustice. Pakistan has been looted for 80 years,” he said. He reaffirmed PTI’s unwavering commitment to continue its peaceful political struggle and declared, “We will fight the PTI founder’s battle until victory is ours.” “As long as the people remain unheard, tragedies will persist — like the suffering of patients in Pakpattan hospital. Our mission is rooted in justice, dignity and the right to be heard,” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqas called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to immediately constitute a powerful and independent judicial commission to investigate the deaths of PTI workers under mysterious circumstances while in custody. “Many of our workers were imprisoned for 10 to 11 months, and those who were released came out in severely deteriorated health,” he stated. He stressed that this is a matter of human rights and justice, and those responsible must be held accountable. “The judicial commission must ensure a transparent probe and deliver justice by punishing those involved in these tragedies,” he added.

On the occasion, Junaid affirmed that all party leaders from both the National Assembly and KP Assembly were present in today’s meeting, demonstrating unity under the leadership of the PTI founder.

“While internal differences may exist, we are firmly united in our loyalty to Imran Khan,” he stated. “No other party allows the freedom of expression that PTI does, and despite any disagreements, we will follow every directive from our founder without hesitation,” he added. Junaid reiterated that unity within PTI remains strong and unwavering in the face of all challenges.