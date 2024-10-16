Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid makes ‘wild’ guess about her notable absence

By Agencies

Taylor Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid revealed the real reason behind the couple’s absence from The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In response to several claims about the missing pop star and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, the 29-year-old model exclusively revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the two were spending a quiet night in together before Travis headed back to Kansas City.

The 35-year-old is gearing up for his next game in San Francisco against the 49ers on Sunday, October 20.

When asked about the possibility of Swift making appearance in the high-profile fashion show, Gigi, who’s boyfriend Bradley Cooper also had to sit out, quickly quipped, “I think if they have one more night before he goes back they’ll probably be cozy on the couch. That’s just my guess.”

The lovebirds were reportedly spending quality time in New York City ahead of Travis’ return to the Midwest.

In addition, the catwalk star also offered an insight into her boyfriend’s pastime as she returned to the runway for the fashion show.

She said of Cooper, “He is on dad duty. But will also be supporting, I can feel it.”

