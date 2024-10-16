ISLAMABAD: A shocking investigation has revealed a troubling alliance between Indian officials, intelligence agents, and criminal entities in their pursuit of Sikh activists in Canada.

This revelation follows the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a key figure in the Khalistan movement, whose murder in June 2023 has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about the Modi government’s controversial international operations.

Reports from the Kashmir Media Service indicate that senior officials within India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) may have been granted authorization for operations targeting Sikh activists, with the Washington Post highlighting the involvement of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in sanctioning intelligence-gathering and attacks within Canadian territory.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that federal police had discovered “clear and compelling evidence” of Indian government agents engaging in actions that threaten public safety in Canada. Trudeau labeled these actions a “monumental mistake,” emphasizing the grave implications of using diplomatic resources and organized crime to carry out attacks on foreign soil.

The ongoing Canadian police investigation has unveiled alarming ties between individuals linked to the Indian government and the criminal network led by the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Evidence suggests that Indian diplomats may have been involved in orchestrating activities such as extortion, harassment, intimidation, and even the targeted assassination of Canadian citizens. Notably, Canadian authorities have implicated India’s high-ranking diplomat, Sanjay Verma, in Nijjar’s assassination.

In light of these findings, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, due to their alleged roles in Nijjar’s killing and a broader scheme to target Indian dissidents residing in Canada. While Canada previously sought to have India waive the diplomats’ immunity for questioning, this request was denied, leading to Ottawa’s decisive action. This expulsion marks a significant escalation in the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Vina Nadjibulla, research director at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, remarked in an interview that the expulsions signify “a serious escalation in the diplomatic tensions that have persisted for over a year between Canada and India.” She noted, “We’re witnessing a diplomatic rupture,” stressing Canada’s ongoing calls for cooperation from India in the investigation, which has not been forthcoming.

Experts caution that India’s actions present a considerable risk to both regional and global stability. Critics contend that the Modi administration’s tactics resemble a pattern of state-sponsored terrorism and erratic behavior, endangering peace not only in South Asia but globally. Allegations have emerged regarding India’s financing and planning of terror activities, particularly in Pakistan, where it is accused of conducting destabilizing operations.

Pakistan has consistently alerted the international community to India’s involvement in subversive activities, particularly following the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who reportedly divulged crucial information about New Delhi’s engagement in anti-state operations.

As tensions escalate, the global community is urged to recognize the broader threat posed by the RSS-backed Modi regime to international stability and human welfare. There is an urgent need for diplomatic measures to address the aggressive and authoritarian tendencies of the Modi government to prevent further endangerment of lives.