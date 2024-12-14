Turkiye to reopen embassy in Damascus

ANKARA: Turkiye will reopen its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, marking a significant step towards normalising relations with Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced late on Friday.

“The embassy staff are on their way and will begin operations tomorrow,” Hakan Fidan told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The reopening follows the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime earlier this month after a swift advance by anti-regime forces. Assad fled to Russia, ending 13 years of civil war and more than five decades of his family’s rule.

Fidan credited Turkiye’s diplomacy with Russia and Iran for ensuring a peaceful transition.

Fidan said the newly formed Syrian government is now capable of reclaiming its territory and resisting external threats, including the PKK/YPG, a group Ankara considers a terrorist organisation.

“Our goal remains the elimination of the YPG. Either they dissolve themselves or they will be dissolved,” Fidan said.

He also praised the new administration’s efforts in restoring order and providing essential services, emphasising that these developments pave the way for more Syrians to return home.

“As conditions improve, I believe the number of returns will undoubtedly increase,” he added.

Fidan addressed growing regional concerns, particularly regarding Israel’s actions in Syria. He accused Israel of adopting a “dangerous strategy” aimed at undermining Syria’s stability and conducting operations in the Golan Heights.

Turkey has warned Israel to abandon such approaches, urging regional actors to support Syria’s unity and recovery.

Fidan stressed the importance of creating an inclusive government in Syria that eliminates terrorism, respects minority rights, and ensures access to basic services.

“No one should be involved with weapons of mass destruction, threaten regional stability, or undermine Syria’s unity,” he said.

He appealed to Arab nations and the international community to engage constructively with Syria, encouraging a collaborative effort to resolve longstanding issues.

“Let’s work together to resolve this positively, ensuring peace and unity in Syria,” Fidan urged.

The reopening of the Turkish embassy signals a shift in Ankara’s approach to Syria, moving from confrontation to cooperation. It also reflects broader changes in the region, as key actors recalibrate their strategies after years of conflict.

Fidan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to addressing concerns about terrorism and ensuring stability, while also urging Western nations to repatriate Daesh prisoners and take responsibility for their citizens.

In this new phase, Fidan said, Turkey aims to balance its strategic goals with support for Syria’s sovereignty, peace, and development.