China says Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan strengthens all-weather bilateral partnership

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday that during his current visit, Premier Li Qiang has conducted extensive discussions with leaders from Pakistan’s government, parliament, and military, which are expected to yield positive outcomes.

This marks the first visit by a Chinese Premier to Pakistan in 11 years, Mao noted during a regular press briefing, addressing questions about the significance and outcomes of Premier Li’s trip.

Mao emphasized that this visit represents an important exchange between the two nations at the governmental level within the past year. She elaborated that Premier Li Qiang’s discussions with Pakistani leaders resulted in three key positive developments.

Both nations reaffirmed their long-standing friendship, which has gained renewed energy. With strategic guidance from their respective leaders, bilateral relations are experiencing robust momentum. China reiterated its commitment to prioritizing its relationship with Pakistan within its foreign policy framework, while Pakistan affirmed that its ties with China are fundamental to its own foreign policy, a sentiment that resonates across all sectors of Pakistani society.

The two countries committed to supporting each other’s core interests, enhancing high-level exchanges, and collaborating towards modernization and national rejuvenation. They also agreed to accelerate the establishment of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in this new era.

Both sides expressed intentions to enhance synergy in upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), expedite major infrastructure projects—including railways, highways, and ports—and promote integrated industrial development. They also highlighted the importance of deepening practical cooperation in agriculture, minerals, information technology, energy, trade, and cultural exchanges, all aimed at maximizing benefits for both nations through closer ties.

During this visit, the leaders attended the completion ceremony of the new Gwadar International Airport, symbolizing their collaborative efforts. Additionally, relevant departments from both countries signed agreements addressing CPEC, livelihood initiatives, science and technology, and media cooperation, thereby strengthening their comprehensive partnership.

Pakistan expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Chinese victims of a recent terrorist attack and pledged to capture those responsible. The country committed to intensifying anti-terrorism measures and ensuring the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions operating in Pakistan.

Mao Ning reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s counterterrorism initiatives and urged the country to implement targeted security measures to create a conducive environment for bilateral cooperation. Both nations reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, committing to enhance bilateral and multilateral counterterrorism efforts while leveraging international and regional support to maintain peace and stability in the region.