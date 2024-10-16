NATIONAL

Imran Khan no longer in contention for chancellor position at Oxford University

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has withdrawn from the race for the chancellorship of Oxford University.

The university recently published a list of 38 candidates for the prestigious position, notably omitting Khan’s name.

Voting is set to begin on October 28, starting with an initial round to narrow the candidates down to the top five. These finalists will compete in the final election round commencing on November 4, with the successful candidate expected to be announced by the end of November.

It is important to note that the former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, had previously expressed his intention to seek election as the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

