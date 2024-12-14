World

Chinese lawmakers to deliberate draft laws, reports at upcoming session

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) will convene its 13th session from December 21 to 25 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed session agenda, lawmakers will review draft revisions to the law on people’s congress deputies, a draft value-added tax law and draft revisions to the supervision law as well as proposals submitted by NPC departments and the State Council, among others.

Per the proposed agenda, lawmakers will hear a report on financial audit work, a report regarding disaster and emergency response funds, and a report on farmland protection submitted by the State Council, as well as reports submitted by the National Commission of Supervision and NPC departments, among other documents.

The Friday meeting also reviewed and adopted in principle the key tasks of the NPC Standing Committee and its work plan on legislation, oversight, deputies and external affairs for 2025, and deliberated a report on the NPC Standing Committee’s work in maintaining contacts with NPC deputies in 2024, among others.

Previous article
China’s economic moot highlights high-level opening-up to boost trade, investment
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles’ Bold Gesture To Prince Harry Wins Over Royal Fans...

A public birthday message from King Charles III to his son Prince Harry has captured the hearts of royal fans, becoming one of the...

ATC discharges 38 suspects arrested in D-Chowk protest cases

After Imad, Mohammad Amir also hangs his boots

President hosting secret meetings to make Bilawal PM: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.