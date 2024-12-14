NATIONAL

Sindh unveils new motor vehicle fitness certificates, SOPs for MVIs

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced new motor vehicle fitness certificates and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs).

According to provincial government’s officials, the newly introduced motor vehicle fitness certificates will feature advanced safety measures including barcodes. These measures are designed to improve vehicle fitness and ensure better road safety.

Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that the initiative aims to curb the issuance of fake motor vehicle fitness certificates, increase government revenue, and minimize environmental pollution.

He further mentioned that all old records will be securely seized from the MVI wings across Sindh and a central database for motor vehicle fitness certificates will be maintained using an application. Compliance with the new system will be ensured through the assistance of traffic police and SOPs, as well as the help of highway and motorway police.

Sharjeel Memon also emphasised that regular snap-checking by designated officers will be conducted to prevent the issuance of fake certificates. Disciplinary action will be taken against inspectors found issuing fraudulent certificates.

Earlier on December 4, in a bid to curb the misuse of authority, Pakistan Customs had introduced a new policy restricting the use of smuggled tempered cars by government officers.

The policy, aimed at preventing Customs officials from utilising thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody for personal gain.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the use of smuggled tempered vehicles in the government department, cancelling No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of all the cars being used by the officials.

Previous article
Chinese lawmakers to deliberate draft laws, reports at upcoming session
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Beyond Boundaries: Australia empowering girls through cricket

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad witnessed a lively display of talent and determination as the Australian High Commission (AHC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the 8th...

King Charles’ Bold Gesture To Prince Harry Wins Over Royal Fans Amid Family Tensions

ATC discharges 38 suspects arrested in D-Chowk protest cases

After Imad, Mohammad Amir also hangs his boots

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.