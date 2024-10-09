Two terrorists killed, Jawan embraced martyrdom as attack on FC’s post foiled

Suicide bomber and HVT terrorist Umar alias Umari sent to hell before they could cause intended damage: the ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces thwarted an attack on a Frontier Corps’ (FC) Post in Balochistan’s Zhob District, killing two terrorists including a suicide bomber, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high-value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” the ISPR said

The military’s media wing added that terrorist killed Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on a convoy of Deputy Commissioner of Sherani.

During an intense exchange of fire while foiling the Zhob attack, Havildar Jamshed Khan, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorists present in the area, the ISPR said

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Zhob Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam said that an attack was carried out on the Joint Response Centre in Zhob’s Sabakzai area at 3:40am on Wednesday.

The centre, he said, was “attacked by terrorists from three sides, while a suicide bomber was killed by security forces as he attempted to enter the building.”

Alam said that at the time of the attack, 45 FC officials, 10 Levies personnel, and five soldiers were present in the building.

“During retaliatory fire, Havaldar Jam Sher was martyred,” he said, adding that among the 13 injured, two were civilians.

He added that security forces visited the affected area during daylight and collected evidence.

Last month, an officer of the Balochistan Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) was martyred and three others were injured in an armed attack on the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan highway.

According to a monthly security report published by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), a total of 45 terrorist attacks took place across the country in September 2024, reflecting about 24 per cent decline from the month before.

These attacks resulted in 54 fatalities (29 security personnel, 16 civilians, and nine militants), compared to 84 last month, and injuries to another 117 people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most as 27 terrorist incidents occurred across the province, followed by 17 in Balochistan and one in Punjab.

The report said that 27 terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of 35 people and wounded 70 others.