Marwat regrets absence from PTI protests citing health issues

PTI leader also rebuts claims on him being poisoned

ISLAMABAD: Outspoken Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat regretted at his absence r from recent protests in Islamabad, citing ongoing severe health challenges.

In a video making rounds of on social media, Marwat revealed that he has experienced a significant weight loss of approximately 10kg and that his liver function tests have not returned positive results.

“My health has been compromised, and I have undergone various tests,” Marwat stated.

He also refuted rumours suggesting he was poisoned and clarified that he had undergone medical test to detect any indication of poisoning by “no significant symptoms have been found.”

He emphasised the need for prayers as he navigates his health issues, reassuring supporters of his commitment to the party and its cause.

Marwat expressed gratitude for the support he has received from party members and the public, saying, “This is my promise to all Pakistanis. I will not miss any gathering, procession, or convention after May 9.” He highlighted the importance of solidarity among PTI members and urged his followers to remain united.

Despite his health setbacks, Marwat remains optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to rejoining PTI events.

“With Allah’s grace, I will return stronger,” he declared, calling for continued support for democracy in Pakistan and prayers for his health.

Marwat’s absence from the recent protests has raised concerns among PTI supporters, but he remains determined to overcome his challenges and contribute to the party’s efforts.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat hospitalised after contracting Covid-19

Senior PTI leader and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat was hospitalised after being diagnosed as having contracted Covid-19.

In a message posted on social media platform X on Thursday, Marwat revealed, “After falling ill, initial tests confirmed that I have Covid-19.”

He added, “My temperature is very high, and I’m experiencing body aches; I’m currently admitted to the hospital.”

He also requested prayers for his swift recovery, noting that “doctors say that the pandemic is now less lethal.”

Marwat had recently been arrested following his participation in a rally in Islamabad, but was later released on bail.