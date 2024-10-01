Shehbaz Sharif congratulates China on 75th founding anniversary, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

In a post on his X handle, he expressed pride in China’s remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi’s visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers,” with their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership growing stronger each day.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sharif pledged to continue working closely with China to further enhance bilateral ties across all sectors and promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.