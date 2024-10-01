NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates China on 75th founding anniversary, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the people of China on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In a post on his X handle, he expressed pride in China’s remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi’s visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers,” with their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership growing stronger each day.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sharif pledged to continue working closely with China to further enhance bilateral ties across all sectors and promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Staff Report
