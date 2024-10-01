Frustration mounts as Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case appeals linger since 2010

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has once again adjourned the hearing on appeals in the Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case, expressing dissatisfaction with delays in submitting reports.

During the session, the court issued a show-cause notice to SSP East for failing to provide a report on deceased accused individuals.

The defense lawyers informed the court that Wajid Durrani and Rai Tahir, key accused in the case, could not appear due to illness. The court, however, questioned whether illness or Supreme Court assignments could excuse their absence.

The court was also informed that four other accused—Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Qaimkhani, Agha Jameel, and Masood Sharif—had passed away, further complicating the case.

Justice Nimat Phalphuto expressed frustration, noting that the appeals have been pending since 2010. The court has now adjourned the hearing until November7.