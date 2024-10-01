NATIONAL

Frustration mounts as Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case appeals linger since 2010

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has once again adjourned the hearing on appeals in the Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case, expressing dissatisfaction with delays in submitting reports.

During the session, the court issued a show-cause notice to SSP East for failing to provide a report on deceased accused individuals.

The defense lawyers informed the court that Wajid Durrani and Rai Tahir, key accused in the case, could not appear due to illness. The court, however, questioned whether illness or Supreme Court assignments could excuse their absence.

The court was also informed that four other accused—Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Qaimkhani, Agha Jameel, and Masood Sharif—had passed away, further complicating the case.

Justice Nimat Phalphuto expressed frustration, noting that the appeals have been pending since 2010. The court has now adjourned the hearing until November7.

Previous article
‘Political stability in Pakistan hinges on recognising Imran Khan’s influence’
Next article
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates China on 75th founding anniversary, reaffirms strong bilateral ties
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Political stability in Pakistan hinges on recognising Imran Khan’s influence’

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday emphasized that political stability in Pakistan cannot be achieved without acknowledging the political stature of PTI...

Pakistan inaugurates first Space Applications and Research Center in GB

LHC seeks details on PNI List amid claims of lack of legal standing in travel bans

Donald Trump Jr. parties with fiancée at Kid Rock’s Nashville club amid affair rumors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.