Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan’s divorce finalised 6 years after split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finally settled their divorce six years after their split.

Page Six confirmed the finalisation of the divorce after obtaining court documents on Wednesday, while more important details remain under wraps.

According to the outlet, both, Tatum and Dewan, have agreed to waive spousal support and schedule a private session with a judge to avoid any future conflicts regarding their child support agreement.

The former couple has 45 days to meet the grounds for an adjustment in child support or to resolve an accusation of a breach of contract involving child support.

Tatum, 44, and his Step Up co-star have an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

Dewan, 43, sought for divorce in 2018 after 9 years of marriage, and the couple became involved in a years-long feud over the actor’s Magic Mike income, as he began filming the movie franchise during their marriage.

Their settlement allows them to skip the trial, which was scheduled to begin in December.

The former couple first crossed paths on the set of Step Up in 2006 and became engaged in 2008. They celebrated their wedding in Malibu on July 11, 2009.

During their divorce, they agreed that their official separation date was April 2, 2018, and the judge finalised their legal divorce on November 20, 2019.