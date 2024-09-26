Charges against Tiktoker Nadeem Naniwala dismissed by court, orders his release

A court in Lahore Cantt has dismissed the charges against popular TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, also known as Nadeem Naniwala, who was facing allegations of using an illegal number plate on his vehicle.

The court ruled in favour of Naniwala, stating that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges brought against him. The decision noted that the statement of recovery, which would have proven the allegations, was absent from the case record.

As a result, the court ordered the release of Nadeem Naniwala, rejecting the police’s request for a 14-day judicial remand. The police had sought to keep Mubarak in custody while investigations continued, but the judicial magistrate denied the plea.

Naniwala had been booked in the case by Defense C police.

On Tuesday, Lahore police arrested the TikToker for using a fake number plate on his vehicle. Naniwala was arrested during checking at a police checkpost near Main Boulevard, a police official said.