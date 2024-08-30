Govt confirms implementation of enhanced web management system to regulate online content

ISLAMABAD: The government has officially announced the implementation of an enhanced Web Management System (WMS) aimed at more effectively regulating and managing online content across the country.

This system, recently upgraded by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), independently monitors, identifies, and blocks websites and mobile applications engaged in unlawful activities, personal data breaches, or content deemed harmful to national institutions.

The Cabinet Division formally informed the National Assembly about the WMS’s installation and activation. According to the division’s report, the PTA has already blocked 2,369 URLs and 183 mobile applications that violated legal and procedural safeguards meant for internet users.

The upgraded capabilities of the WMS now allow the PTA to autonomously block content, significantly enhancing the system’s efficiency and responsiveness.

The integration of advanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology enables the WMS to monitor and control internet traffic at the gateway level. This technology is instrumental in identifying and blocking content that may threaten national security or contribute to the spread of misinformation against government entities.

The system is designed to prevent the publication of obscene or hateful materials on the internet. The newly autonomous PTA system is actively filtering and blocking all accounts involved in spreading propaganda against national institutions to ensure that hostile online activities do not compromise state integrity and security.

### Internet Slowdown:

Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed the slowdown in internet services across Pakistan, attributing it to the failure of several international submarine cables.

Of the seven submarine cables connecting Pakistan to global internet networks, two have sustained significant damage. The PTA reported that the AAE-1 submarine cable has been repaired, which should alleviate some internet issues.

However, the SMW4 submarine cable continues to experience faults, with repairs expected to be completed by October. While the restoration of the AAE-1 cable is anticipated to improve the overall internet situation in Pakistan, full resolution will depend on the timely repair of the SMW4 cable.

The PTA had previously stated that internet users in Pakistan would continue to experience disruptions even after the initial deadline for resolution. With the country now facing its 21st day of slow internet, officials have indicated that full restoration will take more time.

Last week, PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the installation of a firewall system, clarifying in a carefully worded statement that the system in question is not a new firewall but rather an upgraded version of the web management system introduced during the PTI government.

In a heated session of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Information Technology, committee members sought clarification on the system’s purpose, leading to intense discussions. The chairman reassured the members that this is the same web management system approved in 2019 under the PTI government, not a new firewall.