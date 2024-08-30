Big announcement by Buckingham palace after Prince Harry’s UK trip

King Charles III’s office has made big announcement on behalf of the monarch after Prince Harry’s surprising trip to the UK.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Anne will take on key royal duty to ease her cancer-stricken brother King Charles III’s tension.

“The Princess Royal will represent the King a events in the Netherlands on September 21and 22 commemorating the 80th anniversary of the battle of Arnhem,” Royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared the Palace’s statement on X (formerly Twitter).

King Charles only sister has set a great example for the young royals as she became the most hardworking members of the Firm.

The new announcement comes amid reports about Harry-William’s reunion at their uncle’s funeral in the UK this week.