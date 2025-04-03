CM Maryam pays tribute to PM, his team for ‘historic’ electricity tariff cut

Punjab CM approves first of its kind ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go Bazaars’ project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday welcomed the historic announcement of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on reduction in electricity rates, and paid tributes to PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for the public-relief-oriented “reduction in electricity prices.”

“History is witnessed to the fact that whenever Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came to power, he not only brought the country out of crises, but also provided real relief to people,” the Punjab CM while reacting to the prime minister’s announcement of Rs7.41 per unit cut in electricity price for power consumers.

“Reduction in electricity rates is an invaluable gift to the nation on the auspice occasion of Eidul Fitr,” CM Maryam said, adding that reduction of Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 per unit for industries is a great economic facility for the people suffering from inflation.

She said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown public friendliness and foresight by significantly reducing electricity prices.” She underscored, “Reduction in electricity rates will also prove to be a milestone for the development of country’s economy and industries.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Decision to reduce electricity rates is an expression of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to the people.” She added, “PML-N is actively working to provide relief to people and to put Pakistan on the path of development.” She emphasized, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is carrying forward the vision of President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

First of Its Kind ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go Bazaars’ Across Punjab

Meanwhile, first of its kind ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ will be established across and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved in-principle the establishment ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project.

The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting in which a briefing about ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. She sought a plan for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project at 14 various locations in Lahore.

The CM has set a target of four months for the establishment of ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project. Government land will be used on the sides of the road for establishing ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. 816 stalls will be set up in Lahore under the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project. The meeting was informed that ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ will be established on the Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G-1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market and Bedian Road.

Areas comprising E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman and Singh Pura are also included in the project. In the Sahulat-on-the-go bazaar, food items and essential edibles will be available at uniform cottage-top shops surrounding the roads. Special arrangements will be made for a clean environment and security in the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. The meeting agreed to launch ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project in every tehsil of Punjab.

Chairman of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Muhammad Afzal Khokhar presented a report to the Chief Minister on the model bazaar. She expressed satisfaction over the setting up of model bazaars during the month of Ramazanul Mubarak.