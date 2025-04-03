All set for grand cultural, sporting and recreational ‘Derajat’ festival from Saturday

Festival, designed to showcase rich cultural, historical entertainment activities of region, will continue until April 20

PESHAWAR: The grand cultural, Sporting and recreational festival of “Derajat” will formally commence on Saturday, (April 5, 2025), at Ratta Kulachi Stadium in Dera Ismail Khan.

This vibrant Derajat festival, which is designed to showcase the rich cultural, historical, tourist, sports, and entertainment activities of the region, will continue until April 20, 2025. It promises to captivate the attention and interest of the public by bringing together a wide array of events in a single, exciting celebration. All necessary arrangements have been finalized to ensure its success.

The opening ceremony will feature an exhibition of valuable livestock from Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, along with a parade and will include nearly 2,500 horses in the festival ceremony.

Moreover, famous wrestlers, kabaddi players, off-road jeep challenge riders, and other notable athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

In addition to these displays, the opening ceremony will also feature traditional dances, fireworks, a march past, a cattle show, a cavalcade parade, PT shows, stone lifting, tractor power shows, weightlifting demonstrations and many other activities.

Similarly, as a symbol of peace, pigeons will be released into the sky.

This year’s Derajat is expected to attract a large number of visitors, surpassing previous year’s attendance. The festival is set to make an even greater impact, with participation from people and enthusiasts from all over the country.

The Derajat is not just a celebration of the region’s cultural heritage and local traditions, but also an important initiative to showcase them on the global stage. It aims to provide both recreational opportunities and boost the local economy, while promoting tourism and delivering a clear message of peace and harmony from the people of Dera Ismail Khan.

The festival’s initial phase, the Mina Bazaar, has already begun with vibrant activities since Chand Raat, including cultural stalls, traditional food, and artistic performances. The official event will kick off with the “Mela Aspan”, which will feature traditional sports like Tent pigging, horse shows, cattle parades, pt shows, kabaddi matches, Doada, and wrestling among other exciting events.

In addition to Mela Aspan, other attractions such as off-road jeep shows, pet shows, national games, poetry sessions, art exhibitions, a tree plantation campaign, visits to historical sites, and several other captivating events will further enhance the festival’s charm.

This grand event of Derajat festival aims to promote Dera Ismail Khan as a center of cultural excellence, unity, and tourism, highlighting the region’s commitment to peace and progress.