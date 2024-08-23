Major update on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s future plans given

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are enjoying a break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will soon make a major public appearance.

The Prince of Wales is set for a new public appearance after returning from holiday with his cancer-stricken wife Princess Kate, Kensington Palace, according to GB News, has confirmed.

The future King, who’s active to resolve the issues of homeless people, is all set to visit the Saatchi Gallery on Thursday (September 5) to view Homelessness: Reframed, an exhibition which explores the complexities of homelessness.

The trip would be William’s first public engagement following his summer holiday with the Princess of Wales. However, Kate is still undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, and will not return to public duties soon as she has been advised to focus on her health.

On the other hands, some medical specialist and health experts have claimed that Princess Kate will never return with the same spirits as she used to show before being diagnosed with cancer. She will need more and more time to regain full health even after completing her treatment.

The couple are currently busy enjoying fun-filled moments with their loved ones at iconic Scottish royal residence with their kids and other royals.

During his visit, the father-of-three will meet artists who have contributed pieces for the exhibition, alongside those with lived experience of the issue.

The Homewards programme, launched by William in June 2023, is attempting to challenge stereotypes around homelessness.

The exhibition, which displays works from artists in the UK and beyond, is split into three main sections. The first, ‘Invisible Words’, features a collection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide.