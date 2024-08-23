New CCTV footage of Karsaz road accident exposes extent of rash driving – Watch

Just days after a tragic accident at Karsaz, where a father and daughter lost their lives after being struck by a speeding SUV, new CCTV footage has surfaced, providing further insight into the incident.

The footage reveals the luxury SUV speeding down a service lane before it violently collided with the motorcycle, killing 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif. The vehicle, driven by a woman identified as Natasha, was captured moving at high speed in the service lane.

Watch video here:

As the SUV approached another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, it slowed down slightly and veered to the left. However, it then abruptly swerved to the right, directly into the path of the motorcycle, causing the riders to fall onto the street.

The latest footage allegedly shows the SUV continuing on its path, eventually entering the street where the fatal collision with the father and daughter occurred. This sequence of events has been corroborated by other CCTV recordings of the accident.

The woman, who struck Aamna, Imran, and injured five others on Karsaz Road, was sent to judicial custody following an order from a Karachi East court. The court had earlier demanded her production and sought a medical report regarding her condition.

The investigation officer requested a seven-day physical remand for the accused, highlighting that the charge under Section 322 is a non-bailable offense. However, the court initially granted only a one-day physical remand for the suspect, who resides in Karachi’s KDA Scheme-I area.