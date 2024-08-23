Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make deliberate move to irritate Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Prince William “furious” as the former working royals reignited rift with Kate Middleton.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a deliberate attempt to “irritate” the Prince and Princess of Wales, especially during the royal family’s challenging health woes.

It is important to mention that the Montecito couple sent warm greetings to Kate Middleton soon after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

However, Harry and Meghan referred to the future Queen of England as “Kate” in a get-well-soon card despite her likeness to be called “Catherine.”

The source shared, “William takes offence at people calling Catherine ‘Kate’, because she has asked to be known as Catherine.”

“Of course it’s an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife’s cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation,” an insider remarked.

A close pal of the royal couple believes that Harry and Meghan took a “bloody rude” step during the Princess’ cancer battle.

“If Harry and Meghan were serious about healing their issue, a good first step would be to call her Catherine,” the report stated