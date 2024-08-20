Supreme Court suspends orders on audio leak case, bars IHC from proceedings further

Two-member bench accepts federal govt’s appeal and issues notices to Bushra Bibi and Najam-ul-Saqib

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday suspended the Islamabad High Court’s orders in the audio leaks and barred the High Court from further proceedings in the matter.

The ruling came during the hearing of an appeal filed by the federal government against the IHC’s decision in the Bushra Bibi and Najam-ul-Saqib audio leak case.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Aminuddin and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, heard the federal government’s petition regarding the audio leaks.

The court barred the High Court from further proceedings in the matter and suspended the order against surveillance in the country. The bench remarked that the order to stop surveillance was only effective for one hearing.

Justice Aminuddin, during the hearing, remarked, “It is possible that the people involved in the audio recordings themselves leaked them. Has this aspect been considered? Every mobile phone nowadays has a recording system.”

During the hearing, the Supreme Court stated that the Islamabad High Court cannot proceed with the audio leaks case. It deemed the High Court’s orders of May 29 and June 25 as exceeding its powers, stating that the High Court does not have the authority to take suo motu notice.

The Supreme Court, upon the federal government’s request, summoned the record of the audio leaks case and issued notices to Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman appeared before the court and argued that the IHC’s May 29 order, which prohibited authorities from phone tapping, has severely impacted the operations of intelligence agencies.

The IHC in its May 29 order said that prima facie no state official was authorised to surveil citizens and anyone doing so or aiding such an endeavour would be “liable for offences”.

“Any such unauthorised surveillance would also be in breach of fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by Articles 9, 10A, 14 and 19 of the Constitution read with Article 4 and would cause irreparable harm to the liberty, dignity and privacy of the citizens being surveilled”, the order stated.

In today’s hearing, while arguing the order, AAG maintained that “agencies like ISI and IB are unable to conduct counter-intelligence and apprehend terrorists”.

Justice Aminuddin Khan inquired whether the high court had determined who was recording the audio.

The AAG responded that the investigation is ongoing and “no conclusions have been reached yet”.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan expressed concern over the situation, he remarked, “Unfortunately, in this country, no one wants to uncover the truth. An inquiry commission was established to find the truth, but the Supreme Court stayed it”.

“The audio leaks case has not been scheduled again, and when Parliament attempted to seek the truth, it was also stopped”.

The court questioned how the truth could ever come to light if neither Parliament nor the courts are allowed to function.

Justice Aminuddin Khan suggested that the audio leak might have been made by the person being spoken to.

He questioned whether this angle had been investigated.

The judge noted that most mobile phones today are equipped with recording systems, which should be considered in the inquiry.

The SC noted that the AAG had argued that the IHC exceeded its jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution, as established by two previous top court rulings.

It was also pointed out that the five questions decided during the May 31 high court hearing were not part of the petitioners’ case, and that the court does not have the authority to conduct investigations.

The apex court reviewed the May 29 order of the IHC and determined that it was not necessary to suspend the order in the next judicial proceedings.