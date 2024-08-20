Monsoon fury rages on as NDMA declares KP, GB & AJK vulnerable to landslide, flooding

Rains and floods claimed 18 lives in Balochistan and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops: PDMA

Multiple landslides in Ghizer damage dozens of homes, block Karakorum Highway at three locations

Sindh CM directs plugging breach in Dadu canal besides strict vigilance on canal embankments and dykes

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) on Monday anticipated landslide and flash flooding risk in parts of the Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) amid active glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

Heavy rainfall has been anticipated by the NEOC in GB and AJK from August 19 to 24 whereas river discharge was expected to increase due to a rise in temperature, increased snow melt and heavy rains, a news release said.

As per the NEOC’s predictions, heavy rainfall in Chitral, Dir, Charbagh, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpur, Mansehra, and Abbottabad Districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa while Gilgit, Diamir, Nagar and Hunza districts of Gilgit Baltistan. Rains may trigger localized landslides at Karakuram Highway along Hunza, and at risk areas of Nagar, Gilgit, Diamir, Lower and Upper Kohistan.

The NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments and mobilize resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situation. Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during forecast season.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

Torrential rains claim 18 lives in Balochistan

As torrential rains caused havoc across the country, at least 18 people lost their lives in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

The provincial authority reported that the rains, which started since July 1, have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.

As many as 2919 houses have been damaged, with 124 completely destroyed and 293 partially damaged.

In addition to the loss of life and property, the rains have also caused significant damage to crops, with 97 acres of crops and 31 kilometers of roads affected.

The PDMA report also stated that six bridges have been partially damaged, while 120 animals have died due to the heavy rains.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning of heavy and intense rainfall across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns about potential urban flooding in major cities.

The NDMA cautioned that urban flooding could damage infrastructure and disrupt daily life. Communities living near drainage channels are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and may experience severe impacts.

In light of these urban flooding threats, the NDMA has launched the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” application, now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The public is urged to stay informed about weather updates and alerts through this app to ensure their safety.

Rain lashes parts of Lahore

On the other hand, several parts of the provincial metropolis Lahore downpour on Monday which flooded various low-lying areas and affected traffic on roads.

Light to moderate rain fell on Canal Road, The Mall, Davies Road, Lakshmi Chowk and adjacent areas. Weather pundits had forecast monsoon rains from Aug 14 to 18 and more spells till Aug 25 across country.

Last week’s rain in Punjab resulted in casualties as three labourers were killed and one was injured when the roof of a room collapse in Faisalabad. The injured labourer is being treated at Allied Hospital.

In all, 84 people have lost their lives and 224 others were injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab. As many as 84 houses have been damaged. A few days earlier, several low-lying areas in Lahore turned puddles as rain lashed places far and wide.

Rains continue to disrupt routine activities in Koh-e-Suleman in south Punjab. Low-level floods in the mountainous region caused headache for the residents whereas a 20-foot sinkhole developed after downpour in Uch canal, Ahmedpur East.

Flooded river sweeps away two schools, a BHU building in DI Khan

In Dera Ismail Khan, River Indus swept away two primary schools and a basic health unit (BHU) building in Kacha area on Monday.

Heavy monsoon rains during recent days increased the water level in Indus River which swept away buildings Beit Kalu and Beit Noorpur primary schools besides BHU Khery Kacha.

Talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that the administration has made all the arrangements for Monsoon season, adding, the staff and machinery of the administration were present at the site for relief activities. He said the overall situation was under control and the people of affected areas were shifted to safe locations.

While responding to a question about the flood water in different areas due to heavy rains, Faseeh Ishfaq informed that there was no more risk of flood as the rain water has been passed through Looni area of Kulachi. He said that no loss of lives was reported so far.

Moreover, the assistant commissioner said the water level of Indus River has also started to decrease.

Met official denies claim about record rainfall in Sukkur

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday denied the claim of 372mm record breaking rainfall in Sukkur.

A day earlier, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh has claimed heavy rainfall breaking 77 years record in the city. The Met official called the claim as incorrect adding that ”there is no truth in the claim about 300mm rainfall within two days in Sukkur”.

“Sukkur received 116mm rainfall in 48 hours, while 134mm rain recorded in adjacent Rohri during the period,” Sardar Sarfaraz added. Mayor Arsalan Shaikh has insisted that Sukkur received 292mm rainfall yesterday breaking 77 years record. “The water pumped out of all areas of the city including Ghanta Ghar, Bunder Road, High Court road, Old Sukkur, Tanga Stand and other areas,” he added.

Floodwater causes destruction in Rojhan, Jampur

Meanwhile, residents of Safdarabad on the outskirts of Rojhan in south Punjab, evacuated their houses after floodwater entered their homes.

As per eyewitnesses’ accounts, the height of floodwater was over six feet on Monday.

The residents said that when they were facing great difficulties in shifting to safe places, how they could take their cattle with them.

They complained that nobody from the administration had reached there as yet to rescue them.

They said their homes had been washed away and they had lost all their belongings, but the administration was least bothered about their predicament.

Road link severed in Jampur due to flood

The situation was no different in Jampur where floodwater washed away a road, leaving people cut off from each other.

On the other hand, it appeared that the administration had surrendered as residents of the area, who were without food and fodder for their animals, had to move to safe places on their own.

Water level normal in River Ravi in Narowal

In Narowal, in north-eastern Punjab, water levels are normal in River Ravi as well as in nullahs.

The water level in the river at Jasarr on Monday dropped from 45,000 cusecs to 6,602 cusecs.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza said that the administration was fully prepared to deal with any situation. “We have set up four temporary rescue camps on the bank of the river,” he informed.

Landslide damages dozens of houses in GB

Multiple landslides in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, left dozens of homes damaged and the Karakorum Highway closed at three locations.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Ghizer, 15 houses were completely destroyed and 59 partially damaged in the village of Yangal in Gupis due to a massive landslide. The landslide also affected 45 cattle sheds completely and 20 partially.

The administration reported that 11 homes were damaged in Ishkoman, Haim, and Yasin due to landslides, with further damage to cattle sheds. Heavy rains and flash floods have destroyed standing crops and uprooted trees.

While the roads in Gilgit, Ghizer, and Shandoor affected by the rains and floods have been reopened to traffic, the Karakorum Highway has been closed at three locations due to landslides triggered by heavy rains and strong winds in Hunza.

Sindh CM directs enhanced vigilance on canal embankments, dykes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the irrigation authorities to plug the breach in Dadu canal besides keeping strict vigilance on canal embankments and dykes.

He issued the directives in the backdrop of the report submitted to him by the irrigation department regarding fresh breach in eastern embankment of Dadu canal.

The report submitted to CM Sindh by secretary irrigation stated that the continuous rainfall last night caused breach in eastern embankment of Dadu Canal.

“Irrigation department has closed Dadu Canal and submitted its report over breaches in Dadu canal and Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV) near Naudero,” report read.

It further stated that breaches at two spots in the canal were filled earlier but the rain spell caused third breach in canal at RD 604.

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate grieved over loss of lives due to rains, floods

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and floods in various parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In their separate messages on Monday, they extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that they equally share their grief during this difficult time.

Yousaf Raza Gilani and Syedaal Khan Nasar offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured and urged the relevant authorities to expedite their relief efforts.

They emphasized that natural disasters were a global challenge, and their negative impacts can only be mitigated through collective efforts.

The Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces due to climate change advised the people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.