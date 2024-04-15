Baisakhi festival concludes as 35,000 yatrees attend 3-day festivities

HASSANBDAL: The three-day vibrant and joyous celebrations of Baisakhi, the religious festival of Sikhs, have concluded in Hasan Abdal.

Over the course of three days, approximately 35,000 pilgrims from various corners of the globe, including about 2,700 Sikh yatrees from India, converged at Gurdwara Panja Sahib to partake in sacred rituals and festivities.

The Sikh pilgrims engaged in prayers and communal meals (langar) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. They also performed the ashnan ritual, in which several pilgrims take a dip in the sacred water pool within the gurdwara complex.

A palanquin procession, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community, was also part of the spiritual fervour of the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government, the yatrees lauded the hospitality and warmth extended to them during their visit. One of them remarked, “We are having a lot of fun at the Baisakhi festival. We feel very good to be here.”

Another expressed a desire for reciprocal visits, stating, “It is desired that the people of Pakistan also come to India to visit their religious places and continue to have such love.”

In a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif graced the main event of Baisakhi festival as a special guest.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the significance of hosting foreign pilgrims and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the rights and protection of minorities. He stated, “It is a matter of pride for us that we are hosting more than 35,000 foreign pilgrims. We are trying to provide maximum protection and facilities to Sikhs.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s reputation as a peaceful and inclusive nation, Asif cited the presence of Sikh pilgrims from India as a testament to the country’s commitment to religious freedom.

He affirmed, “Pakistan is a peaceful country. And the rights of minorities are guaranteed. A clear example of which is this. That Sikh pilgrims came from all over the world, including India. They performed their religious rituals with complete freedom in Pakistan.”

As the three-day Baisakhi festival concluded, arrangements were made for the departure of around 2,700 Indian Sikh pilgrims from Hasan Abdal to Lahore via special trains. The event served as a poignant reminder of the bonds of faith and fraternity that transcend borders, uniting devotees in a shared celebration of spirituality and cultural heritage.