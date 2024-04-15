NA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday adjourned the National Assembly session due to a lack of quorum.

The House proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at and the national anthem.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the newly elected member of the National Assembly and daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, took oath as an MNA.

Aseefa Bhutto takes oath as MNA from NA-207

After her unopposed election from NA-207 (Benazirabad), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA) here on Monday.

Speaker National Assembly, Dr Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the newly elected member, who later signed the roll of members.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by President Dr Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto along with her husband.

It should be mentioned here that NA-207 (Shaheed Benazirabad) fell vacant after Asif Ali Zardari was elected as 14th President of Pakistan and Aseefa Bhutto was elected MNA on said seat.

The Returning Officer (RO) confirmed that 11 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers for the by-election. However, after scrutiny, only four candidates, including Aseefa, had their papers approved.

In a brief statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan said the remaining three candidates withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in election of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA.

She had actively been involved in PPP’s electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 general elections and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek support for her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. She made her political debut at PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020.