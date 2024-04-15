NATIONAL

KP govt to facilitate common man with Rs5 cut in roti price

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday announced a cut of Rs.5 in the price of roti to provide relief to common man.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur made this announcement after holding consultations with Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru and Secretary Food.

As per notification issued here, the new rate of 100-gram roti will be Rs.15 and 200-gram roti at Rs.30 respectively.

Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures for welfare of the people. He said that more similar people welfare-oriented measures were also in the pipeline.

Staff Report
