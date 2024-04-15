NATIONAL

Nanbais rejects cut in naan, roti prices

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association rejected the cut in naan and roti prices.

The Bakers Association rejected the reduction in prices saying that when the price of roti was set at Rs20, then a 20 kg bag of flour was of Rs2100. First of all, there should have been a notification of a reduction in the prices of flour and fines.

President Nanbai Association said that the government is not giving any subsidy on gas and electricity, Nanbai uses Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), how to reduce the price of bread.

Despite the government notification, the price of bread did not decrease, roti is still being sold at 20 rupees on tandoors and the notification of selling roti at Rs16 and naan at Rs20 did not implement.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had issued a notification to fix the price of roti at Rs15 and the price of naan at Rs20.

Pakistan Today
