Four awarded life sentence for Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi announced its verdict on Monday, convicting and sentencing four individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

The court found the accused, identified as Abdul Haseeb, Ghazali, Muhammad Farooq, and Abu Bakr, guilty of the crime and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 each.

Additionally, the court issued warrants for the arrest of absconding suspects Muhammad Farooq, Hasnain, Ghulam Murtaza alias Kali Charan, directing authorities to produce them in court following their arrest.

Ali Raza Abidi, a former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and ex-MNA, was fatally shot in Karachi’s DHA neighbourhood on December 25, 2018.

The attackers targeted him as he entered his residence, using 9mm pistols to carry out the assault. Abidi sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and chest, succumbing to his injuries at the age of 46.

The investigation into Abidi’s murder revealed that the perpetrators were previously linked to a Lyari-based gang and were hired for the assassination. Police reported that an unidentified individual paid Rs800,000 for the murder, and the motorcycle used in the attack was later set ablaze.

The case against the assailants was registered under the provisions of the Terrorism Act and murder at the Gizri police station. In September 2018, Abidi had resigned from MQM-P due to not being allocated a ticket to contest elections.