10 killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have resulted in the death of 10 people over the past two days, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The report revealed that 14 people were also injured in rain-related incidents. The injuries sustained vary in severity, with casualties reported from different districts including Bajaur, Battagram, Mansehra, Buner, Upper, and Lower Dir.

Moreover, a total of 56 houses suffered damage from collapsing walls, roofs, and lightning strikes.

However, despite the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, all highways and link roads across the province remain accessible to traffic of all kinds.

Earlier, the Met Office predicted more rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers in some areas.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Swabi are expected to receive rainfall, while Abbotabad, Kohistan, Haripur, and other cities may also experience light to moderate rain.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Office warned.

The department has also alerted relevant authorities about the possibility of landsliding and flooding in nullahs (streams) due to heavy rainfall.

PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700.