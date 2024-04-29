China urges US to show real sincerity to improve Sino-US ties following Blinken’s visit

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday refuted the US’ recent negative statements and actions toward China, making it clear that that China is neither a creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it.

In a swift response to the US tirade, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference here on Monday that China is neither a creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it. And China is committed to promoting talks for peace and seeking political settlement of the crisis.

“Let me be clear, China’s right to normal trade and economic exchanges with countries in the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be interfered with or disrupted,” Lin said.

Lin noted that it is clear who exactly is fueling the flame and aggravating the crisis, as the US keeps pouring munition into Ukraine, while blaming China’s normal trade with Russia.

Lin also refuted Blinken’s wrongful remarks on Monday, after Blinken told US media that Washington has seen evidence of Chinese attempts to “influence and arguably interfere” with the upcoming US elections.

Lin noted that the US election is the country’s internal affair, and China has never had any interest and will not interfere in any way in the election. “We staunchly reject anyone making an issue of China and damaging China’s interests for election purposes,” Lin said.

Experts noted that the actions of the US showed that its confrontational mentality toward China remains unchanged, and urged the US to honor its words and show real sincerity in improving China-US relations.

Wrapping up his three-day visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated at a press conference on Friday that the US will prevent China “from providing military or dual-use items to Russia,” according to the US Department of State website.

In addition to Blinken’s recent negative rhetoric and actions toward China, US President Joe Biden has also made similar moves by signing the legislation on a military aid package related to China on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Lin noted that the China firmly opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with the US. The legislation seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, and sends wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces. It also undermines the principles of market economy and fair competition and unreasonably suppresses foreign companies in the name of “national security,” once again exposing the consistent bullying nature of the US, Lin said.

“We urge the US to respect China’s core interests and major concerns, and not to implement the negative provisions related to China in the legislation. If the US side insists on going its own way, China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its own sovereignty, security, development, and interests,” the spokesperson said.

“The negative remarks made by Blinken before leaving Beijing were influenced by domestic political considerations in the US, and were an attempt to project a tough and uncompromising image toward China, particularly in light of the upcoming elections,” Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told Chinese media on Monday.

Li noted that the US relies on China for various important issues, including combating fentanyl, addressing climate change, and managing regional and global crises. However, the US also seeks to impose its demands on China, aiming to limit its development in order to maintain its dominance over the country. “This approach is inherently contradictory and unattainable,” Li said.

The US only asks China to meet its needs on issues that require China’s cooperation, but does not take into account China’s demands on Chinese key core interests. As a result, it is very difficult for the two sides to achieve real results in cooperation, Li noted.

The US should stop intentionally vilifying and distorting China, analysts said. It is essential for the US to honor its word and demonstrate real sincerity in improving China-US relations, they said.