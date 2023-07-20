NATIONAL

Imran summoned by Supreme Court in murder case

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Police cammandos escort former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court summoned the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, Imran Khan, in the murder case of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The former prime minister has been directed to appear before the Supreme Court on July 24 at 10:30 am.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, presided over the plea of the former prime minister. At the beginning of the hearing, Latif Khosa, the counsel for the PTI chairman, requested the court to halt the proceedings of the case.

In his arguments before the apex court, Khosa contended that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the government is against the law of the land. In response, Justice Afridi said the accused should surrender himself before the court first.

Justice Afridi questioned why Khan did not contact the relevant forum to quash the First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Khosa replied they had already filed a case in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) before approaching the SC.

Khosa further claimed that the case against his client was registered based on the complaint of the stepson of the deceased lawyer.

Justice Naqvi raised a concern regarding the filing of the case when the Investigating Officer (IO) had not named the PTI chairman as an accused. The Balochistan advocate general, upon inquiry, confirmed that non-bailable arrest warrants were not issued for the former prime minister based on his information.

The court, while instructing the former prime minister to appear before the court on July 24, adjourned the further hearing of the case.

The PTI chairman is facing charges of murder, terrorism, and other related offenses in the Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station, based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s son.

Previous article
Rashid criticises government’s performance, calls for transparent elections
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Iraqi protesters torch Swedish embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Protesters set fire to Sweden's embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early Thursday, an AFP journalist said, ahead of a planned burning of...

Heat-struck Mediterranean is climate change ‘hot spot’

At least four killed, a hundred feared buried in landslide in India

Epaper_23-07-20 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.