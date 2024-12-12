Meghan Markle Celebrates Exciting Baby News

Meghan Markle was a vision in pink as she celebrated the exciting baby news. The Duchess of Sussex donned a chic Posse dress that perfectly matched the pink-themed baby shower held for Samantha, the Chief Membership Officer at Los Angeles’ exclusive Soho House.

Photos from the event, shared by Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zafjen, captured the Duchess laughing and glowing alongside her friends. “I love a theme. Wear pink, she said!” Kelly captioned a post celebrating the event. “Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone. She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you.”

Samantha, the expectant mother, also embraced the pink theme, wearing a silk dress with a plunging neckline and soft waves in her hair. The guest list included notable names such as Meghan’s long-time friend Kelly, who wore a mid-thigh pink dress, and actress Blake Lively, who has also shared her bond with Samantha on social media.

This heartwarming celebration comes shortly after fans saw Meghan and Prince Harry share an affectionate moment on Harry’s new Netflix series, Polo. The show, which the couple executive produced as part of their $150 million Netflix deal, highlights the grit and glamour of the sport.

Harry’s passion for polo shines throughout the series. In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, he shared his excitement about making the sport more accessible to audiences. “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players,” Harry said.

Meghan’s vibrant appearance at the baby shower reflects the couple’s ongoing balance between personal joy and professional commitments, showcasing their ability to celebrate life’s milestones while pursuing their creative projects.