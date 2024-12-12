Megan Fox’s Made Major Purchase Just Before MGK Split Signaling Breakup Was Imminent

Megan Fox purchased an $8 million Los Angeles home for herself before her split from Machine Gun Kelly, signaling a move toward independence. According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the actress acquired the property in a celebrity-favored neighborhood while planning to live apart from the musician even before their breakup.

Fox, 38, and Kelly, 34, reportedly ended their relationship during a Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colorado, just two weeks after Fox announced her pregnancy with their first child. A source revealed to Page Six that Fox discovered unsettling text messages on Kelly’s phone, which led to her decision to call it quits.

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” the insider shared. “She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

The couple had not been living together for over a year, with Fox reportedly concerned about safety at Kelly’s residence due to frequent visitors. Before purchasing her new home, Fox had been shuffling between rental properties.

“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the source added, noting that Fox initially tried to rebuild trust with Kelly but ultimately decided to move on.

Fox shares three children—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She was first linked to Machine Gun Kelly in 2020, and the two got engaged in January 2022 before later calling off the engagement.

While neither Fox nor Kelly has publicly commented on the split or her new home, the move underscores Fox’s focus on creating a stable and independent future for herself and her family.